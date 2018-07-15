“U.S. a nation of laws” was posted last Sunday by a supporter of the Democratic Party which has passed laws that it has chosen to enact and enforce in a manner that is not inline the text of these laws. My family has suffered from the Affordable Care Act and the Maryland Rain Tax among many others passed and wrongly implemented by Democrats. The U.S. was based on the premise that it needs to be a nation of laws based on true equality, why all the exceptions?
Who gets to determine who receives and who pays for “reparations?” Throughout history and even today, just about every class or ethnic group has either enslaved their own or others. How is it that old white rich people like Pelosi, Clinton, or Bernie Sanders get to determine who is to receive reparations? My grandparents only spoke Portuguese when they came to America but they learned English and never expected any handouts from the government. While filling out a census one year, I became dismayed about all of the boxes (African-American, Pacific-Asian-American, Latino-American, Native-American, Caucasian, etc.) but at the bottom of the list was a box stating “other” with a convenient space for me to fill in. Feeling ornery I checked “other” and wrote in “Portuguese-American.” Months later an old man in a beat up station wagon drives out to my home to speak with me about how I filled out my census form and that I had to check the “Caucasian” box! Really? Who determined that I am “Caucasian” and why must I then hate my “Caucasian” heritage? This is especially irritating now that some select groups can claim that today they “feel” they can check any box that they like and yet there is talk about charging people with a felony if they lie on a census form. Who gets to determine who is lying?
Homeland Security has begun running DNA tests on illegal immigrants to determine who are parents and who could be trafficking minors. Are we going to use DNA to determine who gets reparations or just use census forms?
Derek Mancinho
Laramie
