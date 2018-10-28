I am writing in support of Tracy Fletcher as count treasurer. Tracy has the experience (15 years) and an accounting degree. I strongly believe that an accounting degree is a must in this job. I have worked with Tracy and found her professionalism and knowledge to be very strong. She will serve this office with dedication and distinction.
Mark Mader, Laramie
