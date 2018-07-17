Drinking alcohol when taste then goes straight to the brain. Alcohol causes slow thinking. It damages the brain. It softens the bones in the body. Alcohol contaminates the body as it is being consumed. Alcohol causes health problems such as diabetes, dehydration, liver problems, kidney problems, Alcohol interferes of the consumer thinking process. Some get angry, some can’t control their actions under the influence. Alcohol has it’s problems. Alcohol stays in your system, hangovers are not fun, Vomiting, stomach problems, and feeling dizzy. If you drink alcohol, have you thought of becoming sober and staying sober?
Cristie Love
Laramie
