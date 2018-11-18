The League of Women Voters of Laramie would like to thank the Boomerang for their partnership in publishing the General Election and Primary Election Voter Guides. In addition to publishing the Voter Guides, the Boomerang also covered the League’s primary and general election candidate forums. Articles in the Boomerang provided readers with information about how the candidates responded to questions from those in attendance at the forums. The Voter Guides and candidate forums are the League of Women Voters of Laramie’s primary voter service activities, designed to provide the community with information about candidates to assist community members in making informed choices when voting. We are greatly appreciative of the Boomerang’s support and assistance in publicizing and reporting on our activities.
Albany County is fortunate to have a local newspaper that values the importance of providing the community with information about candidates and their views on issues.
The League also thanks all candidates that ran for office. It takes courage and conviction to step forward and agree to serve in an elected leadership role and we applaud you all.
Respectfully,
Nancy Lockwood and Lynne Ipina, League of Women Voters of Laramie, Co-Presidents
Laramie
