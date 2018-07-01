The League of Women Voters of Laramie is participating in our community’s Freedom has a Birthday celebration, July 4, at Washington Park. The Albany County Clerk’s staff will be at our booth to register voters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A government issued photo ID such as a driver’s license or student ID is needed to register. You also need to:
— Be at least 18 years of age on Election Day
— Be a citizen of the United States
— Be a resident of Albany County and the precinct in which you register
— Not be a convicted felon unless your voting rights have been restored
— Not be currently adjudicated mentally incompetent
You may also register to vote in person at:
— The Albany County Courthouse
— The Rock River Town Clerk
— Your Polling Place on Election Day
Or you can register by mail. Download the Voter Registration Form from the Albany County Government web site (http://www.co.albany.wy.us/voter-registration.aspx); fill it out in front of a notary or registry; sign the voter registration oath; have the notary or registry sign the form; and return the completed voter registration form and copies of your identification to the Albany County clerk’s office.
Voters must be registered at least 14 days prior to an election day to be able to vote; you may also register at your polling place on Election Day and vote.
The primary Election day is August 21. Absentee voting begins July 6. Registered voters in Albany County may request an absentee ballot by visiting, calling, or sending an email to the county clerk’s office. A ballot requested in person maybe completed at that time or be returned in person or by mail to the county clerk’s office prior to 7 p.m. on Election Day. A ballot requested via mail or email will be mailed to the voter.
The clerk’s office makes every effort to make all polling places accessible. Please contact the clerk’s office to request information regarding assistance and aids for voters with special needs.
The League encourages everyone to vote!
Nancy Lockwood and Lynne Ipiña
League of Women Voters of Laramie co-presidents
