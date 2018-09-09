Note: The writer is referring to an Associated Press article that ran in the Laramie Boomerang.
Dear Editor,
Your article accurately reports that the Hilinski family has founded a charitable foundation, “Hilinski’s Hope” to understand “more about what happened … and more about how such tragedies can be prevented in the future.” Evidently this was consistent with Tyler Hilinski last request found in his suicide note. However, the alleged cause of his suicide, “Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy,” was never mentioned in your article. In January 2018, a plethora of national newspapers and magazines reported the post mortem autopsy performed on Tyler’s brain (currently the most reliable way to diagnose CTE) requested by Tylers’s family revealed this former high school and college football player was in Stage 1 of CTE. Stage 1 is reached when repeated concussions cause the injured brain to shrink in volume, with the victim consequently losing judgment, cognitive ability, and mental stability on a downward slope to eventual premature dementia and death.
I am particularly affected by Tyler Hilinski’s case because this avoidable CTE tragedy has also struck two celebrated young high school tackle football players in my far-flung Linford family (Bellevue, Washington; Cokeville, Wyoming) who are still alive but may be deprived by CTE of being able to live normal lives. As youthful football players get bigger and rougher, we are failing our young men if we don’t to get the word out on how to avoid CTE. Eight years ago in 2010, a Congressional Committee held hearings on the legal issues relating to football head injuries and took expert testimonies:
https://judiciary.house.gov/hearing/field-hearing-on-legal-issues-relating-to-football-head-injuries-part-ii-0/.
Obviously the responsible members of my family weren’t listening.
Dr. Gary J. Linford
Laramie
