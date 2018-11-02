Laramie, WY (82070)

Today

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. High 52F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Rain to start. Then a transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.