The 2000 Presidential election exposed problems with our voting infrastructure and changes were made, including the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) of 2002. That was 15 years ago. Concerns today center on the integrity of the voting systems and outdated machines.
The County Clerks Association of Wyoming has initiated public forums to discuss voting. The Albany County Clerk’s office hosted a forum in April, identifying key issues:
1. Election judges. The county clerks say experienced judges are “aging” and few younger people volunteer to judge
2. Accessibility to polling places, especially in schools and in rural facilities
3. State and counties in budget crunch
4. Voting machine vendors warn current machines will not be serviceable after 2020 election
The Wyoming County Clerks are exploring more efficient, yet equitable, ways to cast our votes. These include:
• Early Voting at a polling place. Either insert a paper ballot into a voting machine or voting on a Touch Screen, a Direct Recording Electronic (DRE) Voting Machine
• Vote by Mail Option
• Vote by Mail Process — ballots mailed to all registered voters to be returned by mail
• Precinct voting machines or DREs (generally use now)
• Regionalized precinct voting (combining one or more precinct)
• Vote Centers — a combined polling place where any registered voter in the county can vote
The League of Women Voters of Laramie strongly supports such alternatives so long as they encourage voter participation and ensure voter confidence in elections. We applaud The County Clerks Association of Wyoming for taking the lead, especially our local County Clerk, Jackie Gonzales, and her staff for all their election work.
Going forward, the League of Women Voters of Laramie encourages legislators and elected officials to collaborate with the Wyoming County Clerks.
Nancy Lockwood and Lynne Ipina, League of Women Voters of Laramie co-presidents
Laramie
