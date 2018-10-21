Founding father John Adams wisely observed: “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of the facts and evidence.”
Twenty years after the brutal murder of Matthew Shepard, we, the undersigned, urge our fellow citizens to consider all the stubborn facts surrounding the case. We take issue with the Casper Star-Tribune editorial published statewide under the headline “We must confront the uncomfortable realities of Matthew Shepard’s death, not conspiracies.” YES, we must confront those “uncomfortable realities” instead of being asked to accept a singular narrative shaped by the media before police had launched a full investigation. Those of us who don’t accept that narrative (including award-winning investigative journalist Steve Jimenez) are not “conspiracy theorists.”
Dave O’Malley is not the only law enforcement officer who worked on the case. While some still insist the murder was an anti-gay hate crime, they ignore this stubborn fact: no Wyoming court ever rendered a hate-crime judgement.
Here are a few more “uncomfortable realities:”
Shepard prosecutor Cal Rerucha stated, “Methamphetamine was a huge part of this case. … If Aaron McKinney had not become involved with methamphetamine, Matthew Shepard would be alive today. It was a horrible murder driven by drugs.”
Former District Court Judge Jeffrey Donnell stated in court: “Many people have called this a hate crime … The Court does not find this matter to be so simplistic, for it is quite clear that a number of motives and emotions were involved.”
Ben Fritzen, a lead investigator on the case for the Laramie Police Department, said: “Matthew Shepard’s sexual preference or orientation certainly wasn’t the motive in the homicide. … What it came down to is really drugs and money.”
Former Sergeant Mark Beck of the Laramie PD agreed:
“Methamphetamine … was the root cause of the horrific murder of Matthew Shepard. … That people continue to deny that meth had a major role in this tragedy is a tragedy itself.”
A popular myth, no matter how well-intentioned, “cannot alter the state of the facts and evidence.”
Jay and Claire Shaefer; Bruce and Carol Adams; Tom and Joanie James; Lynn and Laurie Hill; Cindy Peterson; Tom and Sandra Rardin; Mike and Dee Bott; Gary and Pennie Espeland
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.