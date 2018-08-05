The League of Women Voters of Laramie and the Laramie Boomerang are pleased to announce the publication of 2018 primary election Voter Guide, found in today’s newspaper as a pull-out section. The League and the Boomerang have had a long partnership in publishing this guide.
We invite and encourage you to use this guide as you prepare to cast your ballot for the Aug. 21 primary election. The Guide provides the candidate responses to the League’s questions as well as information related to the specific purposes excise tax. Be sure to read the introductory material in the guide which includes information about ballots and the races.
Absentee balloting has already started and runs through Aug. 21. You may go to the County Courthouse vote center (east side off Ivinson Avenue) to request and cast a ballot and/or to register at the same time. If you are already registered, you can request a ballot in person, by phone or by sending an email or letter to the Elections Office in the Courthouse.
Your ballot must be returned to or received at the Courthouse by 7 p.m. on Election Day. As of Aug. 2, the Albany County Clerk’s office had delivered 918 absentee ballots with 499 of these ballots having been “cast” — that is received back by the Clerk’s office.
Of course, you can also vote in person on primary Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 21. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit the Albany County Clerk’s “Election” website at www.co.albany.wy.us/clerk for a list of all the polling places by district and precinct.
The League is a non-partisan grassroots organization whose membership is open to all persons; The League neither supports nor opposes candidates or political parties but fosters a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.
To this end, the League encourages you to read the Voter Guide and to Vote!
Nancy Lockwood and Lynne Ipina
League of Women Voters of Laramie co-presidents
