I will always be a Wyoming Cowboy. Yes, I’m also a girl.
I am proud to be a Wyoming Cowboy. I also happen to be a girl. According to a few people around this state, this is something that is apparently “out of reach.”
A few critics have chosen to voice their discontent with UW’s new slogan, “the world needs more cowboys.” What is the charge? Critics claim the slogan is racist, sexist, and non-inclusive.
I couldn’t disagree more.
The slogan conveys that anyone can be a cowboy, and I find that sentiment to be unifying. A student from the suburbs of Orlando can call himself a cowboy alongside his female classmate from Nigeria. All students at UW are united.
Being a cowboy is more than the stereotype drawn up by those criticizing the new slogan. I’ve never owned a horse, participated in a branding, or lassoed a steer, but because I attend the UW, I will proudly forever proclaim that I am a cowboy. Anyone from any walk of life can attend the university and be united by the fact that, despite our many differences, we all bleed brown and gold.
Being a cowboy does not mean that I wear boots, chaps, and a hat. It does not mean that I am a “white, macho-male,” like critics have asserted. Instead, it means that my fellow students and I strive for a spirit of resilience, hard work, and persistence. It means that, as UW’s Communications Director Chad Baldwin noted, all UW students are united by a spirit of adventure and an ability to blaze new trails, to innovate.
We must shift our focus from the things that make us different and instead look to what unites us all as cowboys.
One does not have to denounce their non-Spartan heritage to be a Michigan State fan. One does not have to identify as a ram to be proud to attend Colorado State University. I wear sandals instead of boots, dresses instead of chaps. Also, if it wasn’t mentioned before, I’m a girl.
Nevertheless, I am a cowboy.
Jessica Leach
Cheyenne
Jessica, you may think that way. But a substantial percentage of the target audience will not. And the key to good marketing is to appeal to the OTHER person.
