Your opinion piece about the forum, “Why Truth Matters: The Murder of Matthew Shepard...20 Years Later,” should have been on the editorial page. It’s ironic that a forum about truthfully exploring multiple sides of an issue was covered completely one-sided by your reporters. Thank you for confirming that those with an agenda aren’t interested in truth.
Heather Larson
Laramie
