Training can help prevent tragedies
We echo Debbie Hinkel in supporting the work done by Sheriff O’Malley and County Attorney Trent to encourage better services and get the system on track to support and provide care for individuals living with mental illness in our community. Albany County has come a long way in a few years.
However, it appears it is time to refresh the CIT training of our law enforcement teams. The need for this training is imperative given that one in five Americans are affected by mental illness in a given year. This training, Crisis Intervention Team, is a national program and training to improve the way emergency responders and law enforcement officers respond to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. The program and training focuses on de-escalation rather than confrontation and connections between police and community resources for individuals with mental illness. Many of our local city, county, and UW law enforcement officers have been through this training some years ago, but many new officers have not. The program has been shown to keep officers and citizens safer and help get these individuals connected to treatment and resources. More information is at https://www.nami.org/Law-Enforcement-and-Mental-Health/What-Is-CIT.
There is no amount of money more valuable than the lives of our citizens in Albany County. This tragedy could have been prevented. Perhaps our offices can look for ways to refresh this training before another life is lost.
Sharon Kubichek and Carol Pribyl, Laramie
