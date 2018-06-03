I was encouraged to read that Sublette County School Board No. 1 recently decided to make Pinedale’s Middle and High Schools “phone free learning environments”.
Many negative impacts were noted including classroom distraction, cyber bullying, academic dishonesty and limited face-to-face interaction. Two other negative impacts I’d like to share from recent studies among college students (which are likely to be generalizable to younger students) are lower academic performance and decreased “cognitive capacity”.
Researchers have found students earned 30 percent lower grades on in-class quizzes when a smartphone was used in the classroom for non-classroom work. Others have coined the term “smart phone brain drain” after finding performance on cognitively demanding exercises decreases the closer one’s smartphone is to the learner. Keeping one’s phone within easy reach results in the worst “smartphone brain drain” while having one’s phone outside of the room has the least negative impact. My own research among a small subset of UW students revealed how students struggle with screen usage being a necessity, and yet somewhat of an addiction. Distraction lies just “a click away” and to those spoke with in our study, self-control seems to be the only answer for overcoming it.
Is self-control the only answer? Pinedale schools have managed to supercede that need, at least during the school day by locking up phones upon arrival. Anyone who has a smartphone is likely to know the draw it has and the self-control needed to ensure we leave it behind and pay attention to who and what matters.
Is it time for ACSD No. 1 to discuss what can be done for our students? Is it also time for UW and LCCC to consider options as well? Ironically, “wifi free” zones have been proposed by some researchers to help students study on campus without the pull of screen distraction. Smartphones have an addictive quality and we all would be wise to curtail our use — let’s start by helping those who may be at greatest risk: our young people.
Carol Kobulnicky
Laramie resident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.