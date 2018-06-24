I am a pediatrician in Laramie and have come to see the ongoing separation of children from parents seeking asylum along our southern border for what it is, placing children in “concentration camps.” The president signed an order reversing the “zero tolerance” executive order creating the separation. 2,400 children, some as young as 4 months are still separated and relocated in over 50 “centers” across 13 states under the care of Health and Human Services Secretary Azar. He claims they know who and where everyone is. An administrative official says there are plans to place many of the youngest in foster homes and eventually place them for adoption.
While the order is reversed, HSS Azar admits there will be more separations and announced military bases may be used to house up to 20,000 parents and separated children.
We have a past of welcoming immigrants and especially offering hope to refugees seeking asylum in America. To call these people “animals” and “an infestation” dehumanizes human beings seeking refuge from brutality in their home countries. These children will face lifelong trauma from these separations similar to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
In the past our country separated children from their families and we called it slavery. In Germany, children were separated from their families and they called it “the Final Solution to the Jewish Problem.” Our country is better than this and I believe we are a country that values the welfare of children and families. That is why I became a pediatrician.
However you feel about immigration, this is child abuse and human torture to do this. Contact your congress delegates as I have and tell them Wyoming families don’t allow treatment of children in this manner. If the president won’t change this, the courts and Congress will have to. As Wyoming families, we can’t ignore and sit on the sidelines watching this happen. Let Barrasso, Enzi and Cheney hear from us that we deserve better representation than silence on this. Email them or call them ... but act now.
Kent Kleppinger
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.