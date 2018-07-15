There are so many good writers here in Wyoming that they should have had a contest with a $1,000 prize for the winner. I do not consider “The world needs more cowboys” to be a bad choice, but it has caused some controversy. If one understands “cowboy” in and expansive very idealistic way denoting tradition and character applicable to all races and both genders, it should certainly be acceptable as a legitimate UW slogan.
My contribution would be “Seek higher education at 7,165 feet above sea level: UW.”
Cornelius Kelly
Pinedale
(1) comment
Not very catchy, but nonetheless better than what they chose.
