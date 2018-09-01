Wyoming’s primary system forces me to “vote” for a party BEFORE I can vote for an individual candidate. However, of the candidates running for an office, I want to choose the one that I will vote for — not the party to which they belong. What’s more, the U.S. Constitution with amendments does not stipulate that there be parties. I should not be required to choose one before I can even vote.
Robert D. Kelly
Laramie
