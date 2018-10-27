Circuit court judge Robert Castor welcomes family violence and illegal drug users to Albany County.
Castor doesn’t need evidence or police interrogations to understand a case. Wyoming is already known as a friendly place to pedophiles; now, Laramie can be known as a friendly place for drug users and family violence. Jason Paul Hirsch vs. Albany County (case CT-2016-0003042) proves that Judge Castor will not rule on evidence of illegal drug use or evident violence. The police evidence of violence and positive drug analysis were ignored. Castor apparently felt that a Gool ‘Ol Boy needs help, so Castor is obliged to provide it.
With weed legal in Colorado, Laramie can look forward to rampant illegal drug use, okayed by Castor, and an increase in family violence, also okayed by Castor.
Is this the image Laramie, and Wyoming, want to promote to outside businesses, 20 years after Matthew Shephard’s murder? If he wins reelection, yes it is.
Ruthie Johnson, Buford
What are you talking about? Judge Castor takes every allegation of family/domestic violence seriously. He errs on the side of caution in protecting alleged victims. You provided no specific information to support your opinion.
I have observed him in court many times, and found him to be an excellent judge. In most cases he is the finder of the facts, and properly applied the law to the facts, which is a judges duty. He doesn’t write the laws he is bound to follow. In every case one side is the substantial winner and the other side is disappointed. The law controls the court not vice-versa. The litigants bring forth the facts not the judge. Proof beyond a reasonable doubt is required in criminal cases. I’m a 49 year member of the Wyoming Bar and proud of all the Wyoming judges in this district. If you don’t have a good case, you should not prevail.
