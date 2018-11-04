This letter is written to remind everyone how crucial it is to our democracy to utilize our right to vote. People have fought and died for their right to vote. Suffragists during 1903 – 1928 were jailed, severely beaten, tortured and sometimes killed while incarcerated. Even when women were given the right to vote in 1928 it wasn’t on the same terms as men. In my lifetime I have watched horrified as black American men and women, of all ages crossing by foot on the Edmund Pettis Bridge were beaten severely to prevent them from registering to vote. Many were not only beaten, but lynched or burned in an effort to keep them from what was their right to vote their conscience.
Today efforts are ongoing to prevent the peoples’ right to vote by gerrymandering, refusing to allow someone to vote because of a misplaced hyphen, comma, period being left off, or misspellings of any kind. Georgia Representative Kemp is holding up 53,000 votes in spite of a previous law suit and another in the process. Voter Suppression is alive and well in key states, not to mention North Dakota where the GOP is trying to suppress the Native Americans.
Living a few years close to Washington, D.C., gave me a better political education than I could have gotten anywhere in the country. What I learned was we not only have this precious right to vote our conscience, we have a moral obligation to do so. If you don’t get off the couch and go vote, you have no right to complain when you’re unhappy at how a campaign turns out. I have voted for over 50 years and this midterm election is the most important one I have ever seen. It will have dire consequences for Senior Citizen and younger Americans as well, especially if you need to have health insurance.
For trusted resources to help educate and guide you to make your voting choices go to the following: Votesmart.org, RealClearPolitics.com, Ballotpedia.org, PolitiFact.com.
So please go vote like your life depends on it, because it does.
Ann Jacobs, Laramie
