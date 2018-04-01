To the Editor:
Thought experiment. Invite 40 pro-gun Second Amendment people who believe that a good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun to participate at an event inside a large auditorium to which they may bring as many fully-loaded weapons as they choose, concealed in one way or another (inside clothing or backpacks), as well as body armor (e.g., bullet-proof vest) so long as they arrive appearing to be ordinary unarmed citizens.
Since most of these volunteers will be white males, the event planners will make sure that a few participants are females & minorities of various ethnicities, including African Americans, Arabs, and Latinos. Once everyone is assembled, all strangers to one another, the participants will be informed that among them is a criminal, a murderer who is scheduled for execution, who also is armed with firearms and a bomb.
The one bad guy has the incentive of having been guaranteed his freedom if he can escape the auditorium alive and set off his explosive device. Of the several doors to the outside, all but one are locked; the unlocked door is unidentified.
In addition to permitting any participant to fire his/her weapon if s/he feels threatened — “stand your ground” — the rules allow anyone to shoot someone attempting to flee the room, since that person might be the criminal in the act of detonating the bomb. Tables and chairs and refreshments, including alcohol, are available for everyone to enjoy.
Would you be willing to be inside that auditorium? Would you feel safer under these circumstances if 39 people carrying guns are socializing together in the company of one very bad, desperate individual?
Patrick Ivers
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.