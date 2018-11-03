Editor:
Last week’s Voter Guide asked county commission candidates about the “Code of the West” posted on the County website:
http://www.co.albany.wy.us/Data/Sites/1/SharedFiles/planning/code-of-west-01.01.13.pdf
The subtitle is “The Realities of Rural Living”. One of those realities is, “the revenue collected from rural residential developments does not cover the cost of the services provided to rural residents. ... city residents and rural agricultural producers subsidize the lifestyle of rural residents by making up the shortfall...”
Nobody is suggesting public services be dispensed in direct proportion to the source of the taxes. We all pay to educate one another’s children, for example. The point is that we need County Commissioners who understand the implications of their decisions across the entire county, including the 85 percent of their constituents that live within the city.
I have been canvassing voters for candidate Gosar, who understands this issue, and I have been surprised by folks who say the County Commission “just does rural stuff.” That is way off base.
When the County Commission approves another rural subdivision, or modifies zoning regulations to increase subdivision densities, they generate financial impacts to all their constituents.
When the County Commission cuts funding to where the Assessor’s office has to lay off field inspectors that ensure everyone fairly pays taxes, their decision affects all their constituents.
When the County Commission endorses lower levels of aquifer protection, they should understand the impact on all their constituents. Both tax dollars and water flow freely across the boundaries between the City and the less populated parts of the county.
The Commission is not just “the government for the rural areas.” Those who live in Laramie constitute the great majority of the County Commission’s constituents and generate the great majority of the taxes the County Commission spends. The County Commission’s decisions affect us all, through the funding of the County Clerk, the County Attorney, the Assessor, the Treasurer, and the Sheriff, and services such as the public library and public health, and yes, even in their application of planning and zoning rules outside the City.
Study the candidates carefully. These are YOUR representatives.
Bern Hinckley, Laramie
