Dear Editor,
Having worked for ARK regional services for a few months now, I have had unique experiences providing for and befriending people with special needs. It has not always been easy, but I think it has made me aware of prejudices we still seem to make today.
See, our mission at ARK is to “Facilitat[e] opportunities for people to live, learn, work, and play.” With values like integrity and respect, our job is to allow people to make choices to live as they would like to. One only needs to look at the horrors of institutions like Pennhurst to see that this has not always been the case, I feel honored to live in a time and place where people with special needs can receive the respect they deserve.
In working to integrate our clients into the community, I feel certain stigmas still persist at times. Place yourself in the shoes of a client. Now, imagine how difficult it must be to feel the satisfaction of buying your favorite movie or drink of your own free will if the cashier will only address your individual accompanying you or if the person behind you offers to pay for you because you’re taking too long. Sounds pretty annoying, right? Or, imagine that everywhere you walk outside your house, each person you see is watching you with that strange, cautious look in their eye.
This is not to say that this happens every time, but I have seen it enough for it to be somewhat concerning. Our clients are adults. They hold jobs, take educational classes, and provide for themselves as they are able to. They may seem to require care for various needs, but the fact is we all have special needs. We have all needed help of friends and family at some time or another, and none of us quite fulfill the myth of “self-sufficient adults,” so why should we judge people for having different needs?
I suggest we learn to recognize the needs of everyone around us and extend respect in spite of our differences.
Sincerely,
Alex Henkle
Laramie
