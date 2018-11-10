State not acting in ‘good faith’ regarding Montessori
After reading the article on Nov. 3 about the state buying the Montessori building, I am not sure what the purpose of the article was. The headline is misleading. The building is not the “Montessori Building.” Laramie Montessori School leases the building. The building belongs to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole and is not for sale at this time. The state approached the Church about the possibility of purchasing the building. The Church has acted in good faith in allowing the state access to the building and all the information for the feasibility of the state purchasing the building. The state of Wyoming has not acted in good faith by publishing this information without the knowledge of the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole nor the courtesy of informing us that they were not interested in the purchase prior to the article being published.
Rebecca Hasselman, Laramie
