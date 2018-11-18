As someone who drops in on an 82-year-old friend (Carl Meloche -Retried Vietnam Combat Veteran) weekly, I also have a special needs child who tags along. I was deeply disturbed by the actions of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office over the past few months then again, this past week.
I believe most of us hold law enforcement to a higher standard and when that does not happen it shakes our faith in them. This summer there was a case filled here in the county where three deputies (Edward Rosie, Aaron Gallegos and Jeffery Donnell) filed a report with false information, where the homeowner is at a loss on how to proceed to get this issue resolved. Now you have a deputy who shoots and kills an unarmed mentally challenged individual (Robbie Ramirez) who he KNEW from growing up in the area.
My concern with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office is where has honesty and common sense gone? Why can’t you write what really was said, since there are more than just 2 people who but a whole room full of people who are willing and able to swear under oath to what was said back this summer? And then to this past week what happen to common sense to use a non-lethal force if you thought this young man (Robbie Ramirez) really had to be stopped for what ever you deemed necessary.
I sincerely hope this young man’s (Robbie Ramirez) family gets more open communication and transparency from the country’s Attorney (Peggy Trent), than my friend has been getting on his issue after going to her. Not that it will bring back their son and family member but hopefully it will give them answers and some sense of peace.
Trisha Hass BSN
Fort Collins, Colorado
