Dear Wyoming House District 46 Residents,
I am writing on behalf of your Representative Bill Haley. Bill is Wyoming through and through. His lifetime of public service and life experience brings important representation to the people of House District 46 and our precious Wyoming. He cares deeply about the issues that affect all of us and our families. His leadership on public lands, education and support for our university are second to none. His work ethic and caring attitude are key to keeping Wyoming a great place to live, work and raise our kids. I encourage the good folks of Albany County to send Bill Haley back to the Legislature. We have important work to finish and Bill is key to getting this work done.
Thank you.
Steve Harshman, Casper
