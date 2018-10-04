I’m writing to address a few concerns raised in letters to the Editor by Ron Kuntz and Tim Nichols in regards to my campaign for city council. First, I’d like to thank Mr. Kuntz and Mr. Nichols for taking the time to submit their thoughts on my campaign and on the endorsement I recently received from a national organization. While I remain proud to have received recognition from an organization that helps young people get elected to public office, I understand that this might raise concerns about, as Mr. Nichols puts it, “attempting to bring partisan politics into a non-partisan race.” However, I can assure anyone with such concerns that this is simply not the case.
Party affiliation is public information, and with a quick search anyone can learn the official affiliation of both myself and my opponent for the Ward 1 race. Regardless, I am a strong supporter of the fact that Laramie’s city council is deliberately nonpartisan, and I believe this to be a key part of its success. While broader party affiliation might lead to disagreement on certain hot-button national issues, these issues do not have a place in The Laramie City Council. Partisanship doesn’t pave roads, both literally and figuratively.
Additionally, I’d like to state that my endorsement has not and will not come with any financial contributions. My campaign will continue to be funded by small contributions from individuals who have a stake in and share my vision for Laramie’s future.
Finally, the accusation that I do not wish to represent the residents of our city and that “political party affiliation is the means by which he intends to characterize our community and its citizens” could not be further from the truth. Listening to the needs and concerns of Ward 1 residents has been the main focus of my campaign and would remain so if I were elected. I love Laramie. This is where I started my business, where I met my wife, where I volunteer, and most importantly, where I choose to call home.
Sincerely,
Brian Harrington
Laramie
