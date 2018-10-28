I could go into the neurology and experimentation about this. Trump was elected because he demonized Clinton like she is a cartoon. He also demonized all sorts of things (like liberals) as if they are cartoons. Basically this is like demonizing boogie men that don’t exist. We do not live in a cartoon world. We live in a far more interesting world than that. But boogie men DO exist in the human imagination. And the imagination can be just as real as what one perceives. A child can be terrified if he thinks a boogie man is in his bedroom for instance. The imagination is more powerful than reality. The boogie man is REALLY there for him. Republicans demonize and that is how they create imaginary boogie men stereotype cartoons in so many American minds, especially the unsophisticated ones or people who lack experience. Basically the guy who set the GOP place on fire, was setting a cartoon on fire. The bomber against Trump’s opposition was doing the same. Trumps demonizing creates cartoon demons in his followers’ unsophisticated minds. It is not that they are uneducated or stupid. I have Trumpista friends (some close one). The problem with them is that they are fools for mental cartoons.
John Hanks, Laramie
