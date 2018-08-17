The brain is where knowledge and thought lives. The heart is where feelings live. I don’t think we pay attention to the heart side of life enough. For instance a student might be interested in history. I have been interested in it ever since I could read. But what is history for in the heart? It starts as stories about adventures, war horror stories and heroes. Then the heart made me smarter and humble with greater understanding. That happened to me with science as well. It was basically the same thing. Technology and knowledge ruled with its stories, heroes, tanks, ships, and airplanes; and then it made me smarter and more humble, especially as I became older. My brain had more knowledge, but my heart changed too. Knowledge changed from so much knowledge into a greater understanding of things, a greater sense of proportion (elderly wisdom). I forget the knowledge I had, but I remember the knowledge that gave me more perspective from the heart. Most of it comes from the past reflecting on it. My elderly years are really my golden years in that way. My second childhood is really my second childhood in a way. I am far more curious than before and the world has more good surprises. Greater happiness because of that. It is a brave new world before I die (I’m not being morbid about death here. It’s just a fact).
