Things might be at their worst, but they can always be worse. For instance, now I understand that not all bad news is fake. Global warming seems to be the stage for more bad weather actors. It also wasn’t invented by Chinese crooks and scientific ones for fooling people. Liberals can be broad minded and sometimes smart instead of educated demons. People can vote for the worst of two rotten choices. (Why just two rotten ones anyway?) It is possible for the Supreme Court to become an oligarch royal “supreme leader” court. And the G.O.P. can think it is special compared to all life on earth. Very egotistical, I think. Personally, I can still enjoy the diversity of weeds around mu house, I can still watch trains, and I can sleep with my cats, content.
John Hanks
Laramie
