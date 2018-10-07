Stoics believed that underneath the worst, there is always worse. I think that is always a good place to start, so things can be kept in perspective. We have three egomaniacs named Putin, Kim Il Un and Trump and other strong men together in something like wedded bliss. We have a nation with enough people who know just enough to be dumb suckers. Wyoming has bought the “Brooklyn Bridge” from Trump and the Republicans, like it bought nonsense from Nixon, celebrity Reagan and the crooked Bush family. This is a general rusticus booboisee America problem. I guess it is time for Republicans to demonise me as a liberal, city slicker. (By some sort of mistake I have common sense.) Republicans never rise to power without fooling enough people about some boogie man. Crooks fool people and the best way to stand against them is common sense and knowledge about them. Facebook, You Tube and then vote.
The truth is always awful.
John Hanks
Laramie
