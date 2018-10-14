Dear Editor,
An issue that has been raised in the community, specifically that of the University of Wyoming Campus community has been an issue that has grown in recent years. The issue would be that of service dogs and the behavior that some people have around them. Service dogs are extremely helpful for many people who have health problems that are otherwise untreatable or hard to predicate or control. As they become more common around our campus and our town, the proper etiquette needed for a service dog to properly do the job that they have been trained to do is hard for some who have not been around many service dogs to understand. Many people on campus and off of it love dogs of all kinds, but the proper way to allow a service animal to effectively do their job can be counterintuitive. The proper way to approach a service animal, as counterintuitive and rude as it may seem, is to not approach at all. It is ideal when interacting with a service dog that they are not distracted by anyone around them so ignoring, as rude as it may seem at first, is the best course of action while they are wearing a vest and working. It is definitely not acceptable to approach them and pet them without warning, try to call them over to you, or distract them with food or other advances. While many may think that asking the dog owner if you can pet them would be respectful and definitely allowed, the owners of the animal will all tell you the same thing, which is that they would appreciate it if you did not pet their service anime while he or she is working. This common courtesy and respect for both the animal and its owner is something that many would benefit in knowing and practicing both on and off of campus.
Olivia Hamilton
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.