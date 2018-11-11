Many questions hang over shooting investigation, hiring practices
Dear Editor:
It will be interesting to learn the justification given for the recent fatal shooting of an unarmed and mentally ill Laramie citizen. I also look forward to learning the rationale behind the justification.
One must question the perceived conflict of interest in having one law enforcement agency investigate another law enforcement agency, especially considering that Sheriff O’Malley has what he states is a “good working relationship” with the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI). Could this good relationship bias the investigation?
It is all too apparent that the foolproof hiring standards that Sheriff O’Malley purports to have needs a major overhaul. Most employers who discover an applicant has significant “baggage” (see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVPPqXEjMCI) decline to employ the person.
How many more questionable shootings will this county tolerate before safeguards are implemented to truly protect citizens, regardless of their handicaps?
Sincerely,
Tim Hale, Laramie
