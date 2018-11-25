Hale: O'Malley promotes violent behavior in sheriff office
In the showing of the video relative to the shooting death of a mentally ill Albany County citizen, and according to Undersheriff DeBree, Mr. Ramirez was guilty of traveling 15 miles/hour in a 30 miles/hour zone and he approached close to the solid painted line in the street, while making a left-hand turn at a busy intersection. I consider taking a 90 degree turn at 30 miles/hour to be reckless. (NOTE TO THE PUBLIC: Avoid 15 miles/hour speed, if at all possible, because you could be shot solely on profiling.)
According to Sheriff O’Malley, he purports to support transparency and serving the public (at least, that was his position prior to the election). Conveniently, the most critical part of the video during the interaction between Colling and Ramirez (the shooting) is apparently when the battery became disconnected (another example of O’Malley‘s bogus transparency). Then, when the public wanted to know the circumstances regarding the shooting, O’Malley was unavailable and he delegated his undersheriff to address them. The public should get used to DeBree assuming the role of sheriff more, as I understand that the unofficial desire of O’Malley is to not fulfill his 4 year term but then recommend the undersheriff as his replacement. This action would sidestep the voting and election process.
Given O’Malley’s 40 years law enforcement experience, you would think he could recognize the importance of prospective employee background checks. An independent psychologist should review the YouTube video of Deputy Colling beating an unarmed citizen in Las Vegas demonstrating his problematic behavior. O’Malley stated at the League of Women Voters forum, “he has the final authority to hire.” I believe that O’Malley is negligent in his duties to keep citizens in this county safe.
Perhaps part of the problem lies with O’Malley’s anger management problem. It was brought to my attention that while serving on the City Council, O’Malley stated in Executive Session that he would like to “beat the crap out of Tim Hale.” Then at a public meeting, he told me, “You better watch yourself, Boy” in a threatening manner. Most recently, O’Malley wrote in one of his campaign advertisements, “….Mr. Hale can’t seem to recognize the truth, if it punched him in the face.” If he lives with such anger and violence-threatening, he probably promotes that in the sheriff office.
Sincerely,
Tim Hale, Laramie
(1) comment
Apparently Mr. Hale is taking his overwhelming loss in the election very hard.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.