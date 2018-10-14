During the public forum held at the Albany County Library on Sept. 20, 2018, a question was asked from the public regarding the hiring standards that the sheriff candidates would incorporate. I gave an example of the hiring standard my opponent, Mr. O’Malley, had previously used. Essentially, a Laramie police officer had wrecked a Laramie Police Department vehicle near Medicine Bow and was subsequently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for DUI. She was subsequently fired from the Laramie Police Department. The officer was criminally convicted for the DUI. Our current sheriff (Mr. O’Malley) hired this very same person in the capacity of a deputy. It is my understanding that the deputy was eventually fired again for another DUI.
The purpose of this letter is to inform the readers that I had merely restated information that was previously printed in the Boomerang as fact. However, when I repeated the article, the Boomerang reported my statement as an allegation. Mr. O’Malley stated that my statement was slanderous.
The last person who claimed I was slanderous was a former Laramie police chief who didn’t do so well in court over his charged of slander when I exposed his use of city funds to purchase a personal computer. Most people would have been charged with embezzlement. However, using Mr. O’Malley’s “higher standards for law enforcement officers,” he was only fired. The Boomerang reported that matter, but not as an allegation, rather reported as fact.
Sincerely,
Tim Hale
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.