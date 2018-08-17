I would like to thank the McShane’s for their Aug. 12 letter to the editor. I understand from a previous article in the Boomerang that they had a positive experience with the current County Commission regarding a property dispute in Centennial. Unfortunately, I have personally spoken to many county residents that don’t share their perspective. This is one of the many reasons why I chose to run for County Commissioner.
I would also like to thank all of the County Commissioners and Candidates that are willing to put the time and effort into running a campaign. I believe every candidate cares about Albany County and wants to do what is in the county’s best interest. Albany County is very fortunate to have as many good choices as we do.
I will not presume to speak for any candidate, but the currently scheduled times for commissioner meetings makes it difficult for any resident who works a full time job to attend. There has been talk lately about the possibility of changing meeting times in order to have more community involvement, as well as the possibility of live streaming the meetings. I support making the commission more accessible to county residents.
If the good citizens of Albany County decide they like the current configuration of the commission, please go vote for the status quo. If the good citizens would like a change, please go vote for a new direction. Every new endeavor in life, business & in this case politics, comes with a learning curve. I have no doubt that any of the candidates that haven’t been on the commission before are up to the challenge. I will personally put the time and effort into getting up to speed in order to be a positive advocate for all of Albany County.
Finally, whether you vote for me or not, I would like to thank Albany County voters. Your participation in the upcoming election is one of the many things that makes this country great. If we all get involved, we can make Albany County better for future generations.
Thank you,
Klaus Halbsgut
Albany County
