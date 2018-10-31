In its January 14, 2018 edition, the Boomerang published a letter from me titled, “How should we name our new bridge?” In the letter, I asked the City of Laramie to reach out to stakeholders and institute a consultation process to name our new $29 million bridge. After my letter appeared in the Boomerang, Mayor Andi Summerville approached me and promised to investigate the steps necessary to establish such a consultation process.
I am writing now to thank Mayor Summerville for diligently responding to my request and conducting an investigation about the process for naming a bridge. A consultation process was not implemented in time for the City’s sesquicentennial year, but I remain hopeful that, together, our community can arrive at a dignified name for our newest public edifice.
In its article earlier this week, the Boomerang staff accurately reported about Mayor Summerville’s quick response and investigation. My proposal was entirely transparent. It was published in our newspaper of record. And, the Mayor did nothing more mysterious or scandalous than respond to a request for assistance from a Laramie resident. As far as I can tell, our Mayor is a great leader and a dedicated public servant. I cannot imagine why anyone would oppose her, much less attack her integrity.
But, according to the Boomerang, unsubstantiated, anonymous rumors were used in an effort to discredit Mayor Summerville at the October 23 work session—the last City Council meeting before the election. I don’t believe any public notice was given about a discussion regarding bridge naming at this meeting. And since my proposal was printed for all to read more than nine months ago, I assume this ambush was timed to influence voters.
The Boomerang deserves credit for calling the unsubstantiated claims by unidentified critics of the Mayor what they are: “Rumors.” I hope the voters of Laramie’s Ward 1 will repudiate this kind of unscrupulous attack politics and re-elected Mayor Summerville to the City Council in a landslide.
Bern Haggerty, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.