On July 25 on page A3, the Boomerang included a picture of some beautiful murals painted beneath the Clark Street Viaduct which is being torn down. Many in Laramie never knew they were there. Many did not now they were painted by the residents of Cathedral Home under the direction of Roxanne Raben.
Roxanne has been a teacher for the Home for almost 30 years. This project began in 1995 and continued through 2000 with many of Roxanne’s students participating over the years. People in the neighborhood would come over each summer to thank the young people who worked so hard to beautify the area. This was one of many community service projects Cathedral Home has contributed to Laramie and Wyoming.
Once the decision was made to eliminate the viaduct, the Home no longer maintained the project. It was heartening to see the photo and learn the three murals seen in the shot were still in good shape. The message written around the angel mural tugged at my heart, yet brought with it a strong sense of pride in the staff and youth at the Home. Good job!
Robin Haas
Laramie
