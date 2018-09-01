Dear fellow veterans,
No matter what your political bent is, the shabby disrespect that President Trump is exhibiting toward Senator John McCain should be seen by all veterans as inexcusable. John McCain served with honor and suffered terribly during his time as a prisoner of war. If for no other reason this above all demands respect from the president of the United States. We all fought and many of us were wounded and died because we believed in the common decency of the United States. We believed that we all had a right to our opinion and could voice that opinion without being disrespected and vilified. Remember the old saying, “I may disagree with everything you say, but I will defend your right to say it with my life.” That used to mean something. I hope it still does.
David Gustafson
Laramie
