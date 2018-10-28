Mary Throne is the only choice for Wyoming governor if you want to see Wyoming move out of the boom and bust cycle to a future of economic and educationally stability. Mary’s extensive legislative experience and her ability to grapple with complex, interconnected issues have helped her layout her plans to put Wyoming on firmer ground.
Mary understands that we must fully fund education so that our children can become excellent problem solvers and productive citizens. She knows from her own sons that children cannot wait for committees to keep kicking the issues of how to fund education down the road. They need well paid teachers and quality curricula now. Mary knows that our kids need to find fulfilling jobs here, but that cannot be achieved without economic diversity.
One of the keys to economic diversity, in addition to a well educated work force, is to fix the health insurance system so that families and businesses can afford healthcare in our state. Mary advocates for Medicare expansion that would give 20,000 Wyomingites access to affordable healthcare. She also feels that there are other health insurance solutions that would enable families and businesses to stay in the state. Mary knows we will have to attract new businesses including those that use our energy products like coal and natural gas. Seeking out these new businesses will have to be a deliberate effort, but Mary is determined to get it done.
I urge you to read Mary’s platform on her website and to join me in voting for this courageous and farsighted woman for governor of Wyoming.
Denise Greller, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.