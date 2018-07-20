At the League of Women Voters County Commissioner Forum held July 5, a question came up about the meeting time of the county commissioners being at 9:30 a.m. when most people are working and cannot attend. Some of the candidates spoke about wanting to look into changing the meeting time, but Heber Richardson defensively said that the meeting times were controlled by state statute and that the commissioners could not change that. Heber Richardson was not accurate when he said that. Tim Sullivan, a former commissioner, informed me that county commissioner meetings used to be at night when more people could attend. I looked up the Wyoming statutes, Title 18 and under counties and commissioner meetings 18-3-502 found the following quote:
“Each board of county commissioners shall meet at the county seat of their respective counties on the first Tuesday in each month or at such other times as may be designated by resolution of the board or when it is necessary to meet for the transaction of urgent county business.”
As is evident, the statute does not indicate a required time of day for the commissioner’s meeting. It is up to the commissioners themselves to set the time by resolution. So what does setting a 9:30 a.m. meeting suggest? It clearly suggests that the current commissioners have not made their meetings accessible to the public. It further suggests that their choice of a 9:30 a.m. meeting time has the effect of constricting the pool of people who could run for the office of commissioner. This shows that transparency and open access are not priorities for them.
Let us hope that the successful candidates for commissioner will be those who embrace full public access for candidacy and meeting attendance by voting for evening commissioner meetings.
Denise Greller
Laramie
