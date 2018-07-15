A few years ago, our family hosted a brilliant young woman of Asian extraction — the daughter of Chinese immigrants — who was considering graduate work at UW. She toured the campus, spoke to faculty members, and was considering attending... until she heard one student mutter — soto voce, but clearly intended to be overhead — that she should “go back to the rice paddies.” When she saw another students quietly nod in agreement, that made up her mind: she was not coming to UW. In fact, she no longer felt safe on campus.
The university’s adoption of a slogan that touts cowBOYS — when it just as easily could have made inoffensive by changing a single syllable and using cowPOKES (“Go Pokes” being a common rallying cry at UW) — sends a similar message.
This is especially unfortunate because UW’s financial strategy rests upon creating better economies of scale by recruiting out-of-state students. And the trend among the nationwide target audience — millennials graduating high school — is toward not just inclusivity but EMPHATIC inclusivity. If UW defies this trend by adopting an intentionally exclusionary slogan, it will drive away the customers it is trying to attract. (More than 50 percent of college-bound students are women, and an increasing percentage are minorities.)
The slogan will also turn off similarly minded donors, costing UW contributions. Between this and other actions — such as the removal of the “Carbon Sink” installation — UW will appear to the world as rednecked, backward, ignorant, biased, partisan, and intolerant.
Not the image that an educational institution seeking higher enrollment, or seeking funding for scientific research, wants to project! I cannot help but wonder: Was this a bad joke — or intentional sabotage — foisted upon us by UW’s competitor, UC Boulder, to the south? Or a reflection of their existing perception of us? Or both? In any event, it’s time to amend the campaign while we can still do damage control. All we need do is change a single syllable — not even a whole word — to make things infinitely better.
Brett Glass
Laramie
(2) comments
Before anyone comments on it: A few typos seem to have crept into the Boomerang's published version of the letter during editing. (Yes, I know that subject and verb should agree.) But I hope it made my point: A marketing slogan doesn't just need to appeal to YOU; it needs to appeal to the customers you would like to attract. And to create a positive image in ALL readers - not just some who take it the right way. We should change the slogan so that it does so -- and also avoid appropriating the old slogan of the University of Oklahoma, which recently tried the same one... and then, tellingly, dumped it.
Bravo! You are absolutely right!!!! It is a TERRIBLE slogan that will turn out-of-staters off - like we are backward and exclusive!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.