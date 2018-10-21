Dear Editor:
An article in Friday's Boomerang states that UW wants to build new dormitories to house "2,000 new students," whilst creating only 97 new parking spaces to accommodate their vehicles.
This proposal would be a waste of public money and would have multiple negative impacts upon our community. Here's why.
Firstly, there is no guarantee that 2,000 new students will actually show up at all in response to the University's "World Needs More Cowboys" marketing campaign, which could not have been better calculated to turn off women - who constitute the majority of undergraduates - and minorities. Secondly, if some new students actually do arrive despite the poorly conceived marketing campaign, they will quickly overflow the 97 new spaces and park on city streets, further exacerbating the shortage of parking in and near the campus. Thirdly, the University already has adequate housing facilities and needs no new ones; an entire dormitory is, in fact, currently sitting idle and unoccupied.
Why, then, is the University seeking to undertake this project at a time when the state is already short on funds due to decreased mineral revenue? The answer, alas, is institutional greed. UW cares not what harm it does to Laramie's quality of life, nor to the local economy or tax base. (Off campus housing providers pay taxes; UW does not.) Laramie's legislators and City Council should push back against this egregious attempt at wasteful empire building at the public expense.
Brett Glass
Laramie
