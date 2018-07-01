When I reviewed this month’s gas bill from Black Hills Energy, I was surprised to see unauthorized charges for “HomeServe,” a useless “home warranty” service for which I had never signed up.
The practice of “cramming” is most common on telephone bills, but now the corporation which purchased our local natural gas monopoly is apparently engaging in it. Fortunately, Wyoming law prohibits all cramming — whether by a telephone company or any other utility.
All Laramie residents should check their natural gas bills for unauthorized charges, and report them to the Wyoming Public Service Commission at 307-777-7427 if any are present. Only if consumers are vigilant can they protect themselves against such practices by unaccountable, out-of-state monopoly utility providers.
Brett Glass
Laramie
