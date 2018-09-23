Dear Editor,
I am a member of the Boy Scouts of America. I think that wolves are living like us and that they deserve a chance to live and thrive I know that they may cause many problems for ranchers but they are intelligent living creatures just like us and they deserve a chance.
Elijah Gertsch
Laramie
