Travsky articles highlight biking tradition
I always enjoy articles by Amber Travsky. I found the article about cycling in Laramie in the 1880s and 1890s particularly interesting because my great grandfather is Charlie Greenbaum. Charlie was also on the trip to Yellowstone with Owen, and several years ago the Boomerang printed an excerpt from his journal about that trip. In fact, I think there were a few members of the Laramie Bicycle Club on that trip. Charlie’s great-great-great grandchildren continue the tradition of biking around Laramie.
Kim Gasson, Laramie
