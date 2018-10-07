Dear Editor:
I’m writing to express my concern of the University of Wyoming decision to dissolve the Berry’s Biodiversity Institute and ultimately end up closing it. As funds supposedly dried up UW decided to close the building, but they leave tons of unanswered questions.
I am a full-time student at the University of Wyoming and have observed over my past two years at campus and many more living in the town of Laramie that this building is important to many different fields of study regarding coursework in biological science and the humanities and allows students to examine biodiversity from scientific and social-cultural perspectives. The reason the Institute was created in the first place was to house all these very important programs the University had previous spread across campus and really focus on biodiversity research. As the decision to dissolve this branch of the University that was made this summer really leaves us all scratching our heads and demanding answers.
University of Wyoming Vice President for Research and Economic Development Ed Synakowski was stated he did “not have a mature understanding of the recommendations presented to dissolve Biodiversity Institute.” Faculty Senate Chairman Donal O’Toole asked many questions such as “Was Biodiversity Institute’s interim director, Gary Beauvais, informed that the institute faced an impending funding shortage and given any guidance to seek out more funding?” But replied that they weren’t prepared to discuss these questions. If the funds for this Institution did dry up why wasn’t it given another opportunity because across campus this is considered a very successful program and building and to just spread all these programs across campus again is unfair to my fellow students and the staff that works and studies, there. Please help shine light on this unexpected closure and repost the article on all social medias so everyone can know how unfair the University of Wyoming is treating the Berry Biodiversity Institute by deciding to dissolve it.
Sincerely,
Zane Garner
Laramie
