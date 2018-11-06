Businesses are important to Laramie for several reasons: jobs, tax income and opportunities for individuals to grow up here and stay. Businesses have lifecycles and therefore they come, and they go. Unfortunately, most of the ones that come to Laramie to see if there is opportunity are turned away by our city’s current bureaucratic challenges.
Please support Jessica Stalder and Vic Bershinsky with your votes to bring business-minded sense back into the Laramie City Council. An undiversified economy will continue limiting the opportunity for good jobs and tax income to support and grow our community.
Rob Garland, Laramie
