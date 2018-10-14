Coverage of an October 9 forum in Laramie — “Why Truth Matters: The Murder of Matthew Shepard . . . . 20 Years Later” — quotes Wyoming Equality’s Sara Burlingame as saying that one of its participants, Stephen Jimenez, author of The Book of Matt, “is willfully and knowingly lying.” If the quote is accurate, it is defamation. I am the publisher of Jimenez’s 2013 work, and in five years, no one has offered evidence controverting its findings.
It was not reported whether the Boomerang’s correspondents asked Burlingame if she had read Jimenez’s book or what she believes he is lying about. The article also recycled Sheriff David O’Malley’s and then-Undersheriff Rob DeBree’s claim that Jimenez’s book is “fiction” without mentioning that two other law enforcement officers — prosecutor Cal Rerucha, who convicted Shepard’s attackers Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson, and Flint Waters, the police officer who captured Henderson and retrieved the murder weapon — endorse it.
I appreciate people’s skepticism about The Book of Matt. Before its publication, an editor at Library Journal expressed her surprise that my company would publish such a book and her reluctance to review it. She assumed any questioning of a narrative that had done so much to raise awareness about violence against gays must be malicious. When I explained the book’s true nature, she assigned it, and a starred (indicating a book of distinction) review eventually appeared. Lambda Literary Review, which covers LGBT books, concluded: “The main takeaway from The Book of Matt is that we should challenge ourselves to demand the truth from our media at all times.”
The devaluation of facts in our nation is tearing us apart, and it has got to stop. I was not naïve about the The Book of Matt’s political implications, but my company published it for its more complete account of Matthew Shepard’s murder and its documentation of media failing to do its job. As Jimenez wrote in an opinion piece for the Boomerang this week, “None of this is to deny that members of the LGBTQ community have been brutalized with words and deeds.”
Chip Fleischer
Hanover, New Hampshire
