This past week we have seen articles on the City of Laramie tax revenues being low along with articles on needing new student housing at UW.
Why not consider privatization of the new student housing? This would allow for investment capital at UW to be directed towards improvements in education infrastructure. Privatized housing would put assets on the city’s property tax account. My wife and I have seen this work at multiple schools larger than UW and surprisingly, the created competition presents modern living space that the students are attracted to.
Let’er Buck,
Tom Fitzsimmons
Cody
