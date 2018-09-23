Several people have been quoted in the Boomerang recently referring to the University of Wyoming as prestigious. Although I very much appreciate the University and the people connected with it, the reality is, of course, that the University is not prestigious and most likely never will be.
There are, however, some excellent departments which should be touted. Isn’t it the excellence of the education offered which attracts the top notch student?
Which brings me to my question: Why is the University concerned about having a coffee shop and paying a consultant to reorganize the food service when they couldn’t have a consultant to examine the quality of the Biodiversity Institute?
Closing the Biodiversity Institute looks to me like the University is trying to get rid of one of their prestigious departments. How very sad and misguided.
Sue Favret
Laramie
